Neal Grass Stables wins four races in one day.

BRIDGEWATERE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s the start of another Harness racing season and Neal Grass of Bridgewater is off to a fast start. Over the last month Grass has 10 winners from his stable of six horses. That included four wins in one day.The first time that that he ever accomplished that feat.

Neal Grass:” We have never had that much luck. We have had two wins in a day several times. We had two in one day the week before and two the week before that, then this last Sunday we had two more. It was a pretty exciting day. Luck was going our way that day, I guess. A lot of fun when you keep going back to the Winners’ Circle, it’s pretty exciting.”

Prior to last year Grass started using a treadmill prior to the start of the season. The trainer said that he did the same thing this year and it once again is paying dividends.

Grass:” We were actually able to get them started earlier this year. We started them the beginning of February on the treadmill. We got a lot of miles on them that way. Slow miles, good miles to build muscle. We were able to get them started racing earlier. We started racing in April and we had one racing before that.”

The veteran trainer currently is in second place in the standings at Bangor, but know that his horses will start seeing tougher competition.

Grass:” We were fortunate this spring to start out with the horses in the lower classes. As you win you have to move up and now we are going to have a dry spell.”

There is still a lot of racing left on the season and Grass knows that your luck can change quickly, but he is hoping to continue with what could be a career year for Grass Stables

Grass:” That is a new experience for us. It’s exciting it is fun so far, but it’s a long way from the races.”

Grass may have a second generation of horses to race. This foal was born just 15 days ago.

Grass:” Nice to have a good year, but you never know until it’s over.”

