Pop Up Showers Likely Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had a tough time breaking from the cloud cover yesterday and that did lead us to some isolated showers developing. Clouds are expected to stick around for the daytime today however I do think there will be some better chances for breaking from the cloud cover. There will be some chances for pop up showers developing again today, but it will be a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday where they will be quick to move out the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a stronger area of high pressure both to our north and to our south and it will stick around long enough to allow the sunshine to return tomorrow and continue through the remainder of the week. It will also allow our temperatures to warm up by quite a bit with some chances at reaching the lower 90s. Because of how strong that area of high pressure will be it also keeps another system well to our south.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

It is already feeling humid this morning with dewpoints right around the low to middle 50s which is right where our temperatures are this morning and because of that some of us may be waking up to some patchy areas of fog. Temperature by this afternoon eventually look to reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, I am expecting drier conditions for the morning hours. Once we head into the late morning and into the early afternoon that will be the best chance for seeing some pop up showers developing. Anything we do see will stay very isolated and likely won’t amount to anything, so it will be a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday. Shower chances eventually fizzle out by the time we get towards the evening commute as skies slowly clear out. It will be more of a gradual clearing with most cloud cover exiting the region in time for the overnight hours. Because of that, lows will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

First Day of Summer (WAGM)

Tomorrow is the first day of summer and it certainly will feel like summer with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and low 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. If you are spending outdoors, you will want to make sure you pack the sunscreen because the UV index will be high. The sun angle will be the highest it will be for the year because it is the summer solstice. As temperatures increase throughout the week, our dewpoints will also go up causing the air to feel a bit more muggy by the weekend.

