Retirement benefits will improve for 200,000 Maine workers in 2024

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Legislature enacted a new law that requires employers with five or more employees to enroll their employees in Maine’s new retirement savings program by the end of 2024 if they do not currently offer a retirement savings benefit. Governor Mills signed An Act to Advance the Maine Retirement Savings Program on June 12, 2023.

The Maine Retirement Savings Program is overseen by a public Board; the members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Legislature. The new retirement savings program will launch broadly in early 2024 as “the Maine Retirement Investment Trust” (MERIT).  December 31, 2024 will be the final date for Maine Covered Employers to register with MERIT without penalty.

Maine Senator Eloise Vitelli, who worked to create Maine’s Retirement Savings Program, commented, “Earnings, savings, and Social Security are the three pillars of a stable retirement.” She continued, “Starting very soon, everyone who works in Maine will have access to an employer-based retirement savings program to save for their future.”

The program will come at no cost for employers, and employers already offering their employees qualified retirement savings programs are not required to participate.

MERIT will provide Maine workers with access to an automatic, low-cost retirement savings and investment program, that will follow workers if they switch jobs or careers. All covered employees will have 5% of their paycheck automatically contributed to a Roth IRA account.

This program is expected to save Maine taxpayers money in the long run. The Pew Charitable Trust estimates that insufficient retirement savings in Maine will cost the state over $1.6 billion through 2040 in spending on MaineCare and other assistance programs. AARP suggests people are much more likely to save for their retirement if they are offered a program through their work.

