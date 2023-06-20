State Police Looking For Missing Monticello Woman

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine State Police is attempting to locate Kimberly Hardy, a 42 year old Monticello woman. Hardy was last seen on Friday night June 16, 2023 in New Limerick. Hardy’s family and friends have been unable to make contact with her and are concerned for her safety. If anyone has information on Hardy, you are asked to contact the Maine State Police Troop F in Houlton at (207)532-5400 for Trooper Timmy Saucier.

