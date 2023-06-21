Former Bangor Resident Sentenced to 7+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A former Bangor resident was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Wayne Smith, 32, to 85 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Smith conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. Miller knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy. His participation resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

There are 21 defendants in this and related cases. Ten other defendants have pleaded guilty in this case, and four other participants in the conspiracy were sentenced in prior related cases. Six additional defendants have been charged; a charge in a criminal complaint or an indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton. U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

