Houlton expects up to 40,000 tourists for the 2024 eclipse

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The 2024 eclipse is expected to be a monumental event for the County due to the estimated influx of tourists. Preparations for this event are already underway.

Roughly 10,000 to 40,000 people are expected to hit the County in time for the April 8th eclipse next year. Jane Torres, the Executive Director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, assures that safety is the Houlton Attraction Committee’s number one concern. In addition to closing RSU 29′s schools on the day of the eclipse, the committee is working closely with the Chief of Police and the school systems to ensure safety for drivers and children.

Torres states, “Our law enforcement here has been wonderful – Chief Deluca is already working on a plan with our public works people. They’re going to make sure that our roads are safe to be on, there will be plenty of parking, that we will be able to move people through, so we won’t end up with a gridlock.”

Plans for the eclipse event in Houlton have been underway for over 3 years. The Chamber of Commerce spoke to other towns who have experienced a tourist boom from an eclipse before, and were advised that they start planning as soon as possible. Torres says, “We’re going to need the whole town - actually the whole county - to pull together and help us with this because it’s a lot.”

Although parking and accommodation are limited in Houlton, many people have come forward to offer rooms in their homes. The committee plans to arrange shuttle buses to bring people into Houlton from outside areas. Torres explains, “The police are working on a one-way system so that when people come into town they will come up Military Street and then come back down and around and it will be one-way for that three days.”

Although the town will spend roughly $200,000 on the event, Torres believes this will be a great opportunity for community members and businesses. She also hopes that this eclipse will motivate people to move to the County permanently: “This is a once in a lifetime thing – you know, to get people here, and to be able to keep them here, and have them come back. The mission really here is to have these people return. And maybe they’ll come here and they’ll say ‘You know, you people are great. The hospitality has been wonderful and we want to move here’ and that would be, that would be a really great thing.”

Being the most northern place in the US to see the eclipse, the community is preparing souvenirs and collectibles such as coins, posters and eclipse protection glasses. The Attraction Committee are also hoping to provide various forms of entertainment, including a comedian, events at the Temple Theatre, and an indoor vendor space.

The event will likely affect towns throughout the entire county as tourists move north. There will be more information in the coming months regarding accommodation, food and transport. You can find out more at https://maineeclipse.com/.

