More Sunshine and Mild Temperatures on the way for Tomorrow, with Humidity Expected to Return by the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After another beautiful day stepping outside today with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. More sunshine and summer like temperatures are in the forecast the rest of the work week, before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure bringing us the nice weather continues to move into the region from the west. This will provide us with sunshine and mild temperatures tomorrow and Friday, before an area of low pressure further to our south works its way north and into New England going into the weekend. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies along with shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows skies remaining mostly clear between now and tomorrow morning. Usually this leaves us with cooler temperatures waking up the next morning, however southwesterly winds are expected to keep mild air in place during the overnight hours, helping to keep temperatures in the lower to mid 50s during the overnight hours. This is right around where we should be this time of year in term of our temperatures, if not a degree or two above average. Changes are expected the rest of the work week with humid air building in and working to keep temperatures a bit warmer during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be another nice day overall. Plenty of sunshine is expected across the county during the day. The one difference between today and tomorrow will be the smoke and haze in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Wildfires continue to burn over parts of Quebec, resulting in smoke pouring into the upper levels of the atmosphere. This ends up pushing eastward during the day tomorrow, and mainly looks to impact far northern parts of the county. This smoke won’t have any impact on temperatures during the day tomorrow, it will more just keep a bit of haziness in the atmosphere during the day. This will once again be the case Friday, however southwesterly winds will be working in our favor to keep smoke out of the region. High temperatures tomorrow reach the mid to upper 80s for most spots by the afternoon hours. Southwesterly winds remain light during the day, and won’t have much of an impact on temperatures during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.