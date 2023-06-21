Plenty of Sunshine, Above Average Temps

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy first day of summer! Summer officially kicks off just before 11 am and by then temperatures will be on the increase brining us a return to some above average temperatures.

We did start the morning off with some patchy areas of fog resulting in a bit of a foggy sunrise outside our studios this morning. That happened because we had our morning temperatures hovering at or near the dewpoint. That fog has since lifted as the temperatures have increased, but you may notice some haze in the skies as well because of some of the smoke from the wildfires out in western Canada.

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a stronger area of high pressure overhead. That will result in the sunshine extending through the remainder of the work week. As the sunshine continues it will even give us some chances of hitting the 90 degree mark by the end of the week. Because of how strong this area of high pressure is it is keeping another system well to our south limiting our rain chances. We likely won’t see a return to some chances for showers until we head into the weekend as a result of mild temperatures fueling some chances for showers and storms.

It will certainly feel like summer this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. If you’re spending time outdoors, make sure you pack plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will be high. The summer solstice is the highest the angle of the sun will be throughout the year. Going hour by hour for you cloud cover mainly stays away from the region with the exception of some thinner high level clouds that won’t hinder the sunshine. That will continue to be the trend as we head past the lunchtime hours and into the evening commute. Skies remain clear overnight resulting in some clear and calm conditions. Because we will see lows fall back into the low to middle 50s, we could be once again dealing with some patchy areas of fog developing and as you are waking up tomorrow morning.

With the sunshine continuing tomorrow, tomorrow’s high will have a better chance of increasing into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Any areas of patchy fog we have tomorrow morning waking up I am expecting to see lift fairly quickly.

For more on this morning’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and happy summer!

