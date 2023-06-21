Presque Isle prepares for 2024 eclipse

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With an international airport on their doorstep, Presque Isle is preparing for a large influx of tourists for the 2024 eclipse.

Kim Smith, the Chair of the Presque Isle Eclipse Committee, explained the reason for the expected 10,000-40,000 tourists. She said, “The direct epicenter is below Presque Isle and above Houlton, so we’re the largest city in the area. It starts in the southwest and curves up and comes through us so Maine is the last spot in the United States before it moves on”

It is expected that most of these tourists will come from nearby areas, rather than from across the country. “Being this far north and the event taking place in April where the weather is a little uncertain, we’re not going to see people coming from all over the United States,” Smith said. “We think that it’s probably going to be southern Maine and Quebec and New Brunswick that comes to us.”

Some challenges the city will face include safety due to weather and the eclipse itself. Eye protection and awareness about northern Maine weather conditions are essential. Smith said, “You don’t know how many people are coming and you don’t want anyone to hurt their eyes, so those things are important. And the other unknown, again, is the weather. You know, April in Maine, you just don’t know.

The Committee has reached out to MSAD 1 regarding adapting the school day to ensure student safety. “We asked that they consider making it a remote from home date, or a teachers planning day, or letting school out early because it does take place in the afternoon,” Smith said.

Additionally, the Committee has reached out to a rural town in Kentucky that hosted thousands of tourists for the 2017 eclipse. With 116,000 tourists, the town had an economic impact of $28.5 million. Smith believes a positive economic impact will be possible for Presque Isle as well, if they prepare. She commented, “The economic impact is going to be from the lodging and the food and the people shopping here. If we can realize an impact of a couple of million that would be such a good thing for us.”

Presque Isle will be launching a website at the end of the summer that will include information on safety, events, and ways to prepare.

