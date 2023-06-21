Senators write letter addressing the delays in temporary non-agricultural visas

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - H-2B visas, which are for temporary non-agricultural workers, have seem extreme delays. These delays are heightening staffing challenges for seasonal businesses that rely on temporary workers to function.

In past years, employers have faced major delays in the DOL’s processing of applications for labor certifications. Regulations require the department to issue a first action on every application within seven business days of receipt, yet this year, the department has taken over 90 days to issue a first action on many applications.

U.S. Senator Angus King led a bipartisan letter with Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) urging Department of Labor (DOL) Acting Secretary Julie Su to address these delays. The Senators wrote, in part, “We write to express concern about the Department of Labor (DOL)’s failure to process H-2B visa labor certifications in a timely manner.”

The Senators continued, “These delays mean that many employers have not been able to even begin their visa application process with the Department of Homeland Security until after the date on which they needed their workers to start. This is entirely unacceptable. We understand that demand for these visas has increased in recent years as seasonal industries face extensive workforce shortages. However, DOL must ensure it is able to meet this increased demand, as its current processes are causing substantial hardship to employers in our states. […] We stand ready to work with you to improve these processes and ensure that DOL is able to meet the needs of our seasonal employers.”

The letter requested answers to the following questions within the next 30 days:

“1. What current and future actions are you taking to improve DOL’s processing of applications for H-2B labor certifications?

2. What additional resources would be necessary for DOL to meet its own regulations governing the processing of H-2B labor certifications?

3. What additional changes to the H-2B application process would enable DOL to expeditiously adjudicate all labor certification applications such that all labor certifications would be issued at least 30 days prior to employers’ requested start date?”

The following signed the letter: U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), James Lankford (R-OK), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), James Risch (R-ID), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John Barrasso (R-WY) and Michael Rounds (R-SD).

