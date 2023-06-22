Another day of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Tomorrow, before Showers and Thunderstorms Return for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After another day of sunshine and mild temperatures today, we did see some activity in terms of wildfire smoke working into the region. Expect smoky skies, especially the further north you are in the county through the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow, before finally pushing back to the north of us during the day Sunday. As wildfires continue to burn in parts of Quebec, expect smoke and haze from the wildfires to continue to be a concern until much of the wildfire smoke has finally been put out.

Smoky Skies from Wildfires (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure still in control of our weather this evening. This will leave us with clear skies overnight tonight and another mostly clear day for tomorrow, however it will be harder to tell since more smoke and haze will be present across the county during the day tomorrow. The weekend right now looks to bring more shower chances to the forecast as the area of low pressure sitting to our south this evening is expected to push north and impact us through the weekend and into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

With clear skies expected during the overnight hours, temperatures look to fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most spots, with some locations hovering in the lower 60s by tomorrow morning. Southwesterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, and will work in our favor trying to keep smoke out of the region, however it will also keep warmer air in place going into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Plenty of sunshine is once again expected tomorrow. Keep in mind it’ll be more of a hazy sunshine thanks to the wildfire smoke, but the smoke won’t have much of an impact on temperatures by the afternoon hours. Cloud cover looks to increase Friday night, but overall cloud cover is expected to be broken in spots waking up Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Southwesterly winds continue to be light during the day tomorrow, keeping mild air in place through the evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

