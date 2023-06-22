Free training to be held at Cross Lake for volunteer water quality monitors

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CROSS LAKE, Maine (WAGM) - Environmental conservation organization Friends of Cross Lake is set to hold a free training at Cross Lake at 9 a.m. on June 30 for area residents to become volunteer water quality monitors.

Monitors collect data such as water clarity or Phosphorous and Chlorophyll-a levels from a lake and report their findings to the Lake Stewards of Maine, a group that reviews and compiles the data before sending to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. There are currently over 500 volunteer monitors that report data to the organization.

Lake Stewards of Maine is looking for help gathering data on Long Lake, Mud Lake and Eagle Lake among others in The County.

To register, you can contact Cheryl St. Peter at countyee@fairpoint,net or 207-768-6617, or fill out this form.

