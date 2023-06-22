Maine Senate and House pass legislation to restore access to federal laws to Wabanaki nations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Senate and House passed LD 2004, An Act to Restore Access to Federal Laws Beneficial to the Wabanaki Nations. This act was based on a consensus recommendation from the 2019 bipartisan Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act. The legislature is poised to override the governor’s veto for the first time if she vetoes LD 2004.

LD 2004 aims to begin the process of federally recognizing the Wabanaki tribes in Maine alongside the other 570 that are already recognized across the United States. Currently, Maine tribes must ask to be written into federal beneficial laws that other tribes across the United States already access automatically. This act would instead allow the Wabanaki to automatically access these federal laws unless the laws expressly exclude them. On this, Passamaquoddy Chief at Sipayik Rena Newell stated, “The successful passage of LD 2004 is significant. Its passage aligns the tribes in Maine with the other 570 tribes across the country at least pertaining to federal beneficial laws for Indian Country. This legislation will contribute to a brighter future for tribal citizens and all of Maine.”

Further, the act will allow tribes in Maine to be included in some federal Indian law. At present, tribes in Maine must be written into federal legislation to be included, despite no other tribes in the country having this requirement. This change would allow tribes in Maine to gain more federal funding opportunities.

Finally, this act will only pertain to tribal lands.

Regarding the act, Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis stated, “Today signifies a landmark victory in the pursuit of Wabanaki self-determination, but also demonstrates the effect of an ever-growing momentum building across the state and across party lines.”

“There is clearly an overwhelming willingness of Maine’s people and legislators to remove Maine from its position as a national outlier regarding the treatment of tribal nations,” said Ambassador Osihkiyol Crofton-Macdonald of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. “The institutional obstacles that have prohibited years of socio-economic development are slowly being taken down.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.