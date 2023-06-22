Maine Senate votes to end the sale of flavored tobacco products

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Senate has voted to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

On June 21, 2023, the Senate’s vote (18-16) was on LD 1215, ‘An Act To End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products’. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jill Duson (D-Cumberland) and was met with over a hundred supportive in-person testimonies.

The bill would end the sale of tobacco products including, but not limited to, any taste or smell relating to fruit, mint, chocolate, vanilla, candy, or spice. The bill is directed at licensed tobacco retailers and does not propose penalizing purchase, use or possession of products. This would be implemented January 1, 2025.

Additionally, a recent CDC study revealed that e-cigarette sales have increased by 46.6% from January 2020 to December 2022. Disposable e-cigarettes have taken over the market, with an increase of sales from 24.7% to 51.8%. The flavored e-cigarettes are highest in demand, particularly the flavors of fruit, clove/spice, candy and chocolate. Meanwhile, the tobacco-flavored and mint-flavored ones have decreased slightly.

Rob Koval, the CEO and president of Truth Initiative, stated, “The tobacco industry is well aware that flavors appeal to and attract kids, and that young people are uniquely vulnerable to nicotine addiction. While we are encouraged by the FDA’s recent actions to curb unlawful marketing of flavored e-cigarettes, we all must work with even greater urgency to protect our nation’s youth from all flavored e-cigarettes, including disposables.”

Regarding the end of flavored tobacco products in Maine, Senator Duson commented, ”The tobacco industry has just one objective: profit. And they would do and say anything to lure and hook ‘replacement smokers. Nicotine addiction is really only possible in young, developing brains. If you have not become addicted to nicotine by age twenty-six, it’s unlikely you ever will do so. The tobacco industry knows this, and of course knows too, that flavored tobacco products like menthol, mint, candy, fruit, and dessert flavors, all make it easier for kids to give cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and e-cigarettes a try.”

BJ McCollister, the campaign manager for Flavors Hook Kids Maine, noted that this vote represents the priority of children’s health and safety. He commented, “Our broad coalition of public health officials, families, school officials, business leaders, and other organizations now strongly urge the House of Representatives to vote in favor of this bill for a strong show of support for Maine youth.”

