Nearly $8 million granted for City of Bangor public transportation

(Arthur Reeder)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - Nearly $8 million granted for City of Bangor public transportation.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the City of Bangor has been awarded a total of $7,852,320 from a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Low and No Emission (Low-No) Vehicle Grant Program.  The money will be used to rehabilitate the bus depot to support the charging of electric buses.

The Low-No Program provides funding to buy or lease U.S.-built low- or no-emission vehicles, including buses and vans, station and facility upgrades to accommodate low- or no-emission vehicles, and supporting equipment such as battery electric charging.

“Public transit is indispensable to many Americans who use it to get to work, school, medical appointments, and grocery stores,” commented Senator Collins. “This funding will help Bangor improve the reliability of their public transportation system.”

Funding for this grant was provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law, negotiated by Senator Collins and nine of her colleagues.

