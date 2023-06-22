Sunny Stretch Continues, Above Average Temps

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was a stunning first day of summer. We started our sunny stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s. The sunshine continues today with temperatures already starting off into the mid to upper 50s. Areas far north have been the warmest spots on the map with temperatures close to the 60 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We stay in our blocking pattern with this Morning’s Weather Setup with high pressure remaining in control of our weather pattern as it moves to the south in the gulf of Maine. That will allow the sunshine to continue through the end of the work week and will also allow our temperatures to stay well above average. Because the area of high pressure is so strong, it is keeping another system well to our south that’s bringing rain to portions of New Jersey and into far southern New England. Our next chance for rain does look to arrive in time for the weekend as mild temperatures fuel some chances for showers and storms.

Ice Cream Forecast (WAGM)

Temperatures will heat up pretty fast by this afternoon. Most places peak into the upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some towns wind up hitting the 90 degree mark. Another beautiful day is in store with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen for your outdoor plans as the UV index will be high and stay hydrated as it will feel humid too. It will be the perfect day to get some ice cream, but make sure you eat that ice cream quickly because it will likely melt fast! Going hour by hour for you, it will be a very similar setup to what we saw back yesterday with some thinner high level clouds in the atmosphere. I’m not expecting them to hinder the sunshine. We could see a bit of a haze in the sky from the smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada because of drier conditions. Overnight tonight, skies stay clear resulting in a calm night with the possibility for some patchy areas of fog developing. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will be the best chance for most areas to reach the lower 90s as the sunny stretch of weather continues. This is also when I’m expecting our humidity levels to be the highest. Our next chance for rain arrives this weekend with some chances for showers and storms developing.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

