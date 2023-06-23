Another Day of Sunshine Before Showers and Storms this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We continued our sunny stretch of weather yesterdays with temperatures peaking in the lower 80s. The sunshine continues for one more today with temperatures staying well above average.

We are staying in our blocked pattern this morning. However, the area of high pressure that has been providing the sunshine for the start of summer is now weakening and advancing to the southeast. As it does so, we usher in some chances for showers and storms this weekend. That leads us to another dreary stretch of weather with another system right on our doorstep to our west expected to stall over the region throughout the work week next week.

Temperatures this morning have already started off into the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine already. While weather conditions have stayed clear this morning, it may not seem like it because we do have some haze in the skies from the smoke from the wildfires in Quebec. The greatest risk for smoke will be in areas north of Houlton as well as areas in Western New Brunswick. That risk for thick smoke lessens as you travel into areas in far southern Aroostook and into northern Washington County. While the smoke has brought up our air quality levels to the moderate range, I’m not expecting them to become much higher. What we do have going for us is that the rain shower chances that arrive this weekend will bring down the risk for smoke.

Highs by this afternoon will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s. I’m expecting this to be the warmest day out of the next couple, so you’ll want to enjoy the sunshine while you can. Humidity levels will also be on the increase, so you’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and have plenty of sunscreen. Going by hour for you, it will be a similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of days with cloud cover staying away from the region with the exception of some thinner high level clouds. That will continue to be the trend heading into the afternoon and evening. We slowly increase our cloud cover this evening resulting in partly cloudy skies turning towards the early morning hours of tomorrow. Because temperatures stay mild this afternoon, lows will stay above average falling back into the low to middle 60s.

Tomorrow will be the start of a dreary stretch of weather with temperatures peaking into the upper 70s and low 80s. Models have been trending at the morning and early afternoon hours staying dry with cloud cover continuing to increase. The best chance for showers and storms developing will be centered towards the late afternoon and early evening hours. I’m not expecting all of us to see thunderstorms, but if you do hear thunder you will want to head indoors. We have some additional chances for showers and storms on Sunday as well looking to stay isolated. That will result in highs only peaking into the upper 70s. Sunday does look to be the greatest chance for stronger thunderstorms developing. Given that, I do think Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

