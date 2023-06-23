Aroostook Centre Mall Bought By Local Developer - Dana Cassidy Talks About The Process of Purchasing The Mall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The lights are back on in the Aroostook Centre Mall. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard sat down with new mall owner to learn more about the events leading up to his purchase.

Dana Cassidy, the new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall says " There was a lot of debt and that’s what lengthened the process, it took a lot of time to figure out who was owed and eventually about a month ago I said I’ll take care of the month and I’ll make sure it is paid and there’s a lot of money owed.”

Cassidy is talking about the process he has just gone through to complete the purchase. Cassidy, who agreed to an interview with audio only, had been in talks with the Previous owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group, for the past 4 or so months, but just finalized the sale last week. Buying the mall is something he says he’s wanted to do for a while, but decided to take this opportunity after hearing of the impending closure of the mall while he was living at his condo in Florida.

“Supposedly I retired the first of the year and they come on the news and the locals they know me and they know what I do so they started calling me and I said well im retired I’m 72 years old and its time but the phone didn’t stop”

Cassidy says at first, he wasn’t sure he wanted to purchase the mall, but when he saw a lack of action in the community, he felt he had to step up.

“But what bothered me the most is no one from the community stepped up no one. I figured the city would form a group or save the city or something or economic development or the chamber or a citizen group and I kept waiting for that and it never happened”

While he was in negotiations with Kohan Retail Investment Group, Bills kept adding up and power got disconnected to a portion of the mall.

“I’m a pretty conservative business man so he said why dont you see if you can cut some deals with versant. versant was owed a ton of money, the city was owed almost a half a million dollars theres a ton of money. for instance if i knew the city had my back and i felt comfortable going forward because you got to do a mixurte of businesses in here”

Cassidy adds that now that the sale is final. there’s a lot of work to do.

" We got it done on Friday and now we’re gonna start the big job.”

Coming up on a future Newssource 8 at 6 we will hear more about Cassidy’s future plans for the Mall.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.