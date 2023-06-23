Bill introduced to fight America’s opioid epidemic

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - A bipartisan bill to address America’s epidemic of illegal drugs by improving Mexico’s military capabilities to take on drug cartels has been introduced by U.S. Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and John Cornyn (R-Texas).

The Partnership for Advancing Regional Training and Narcotics Enforcement Response Strategies (PARTNERS) Act would create a military-to-military pilot program through the Department of Defense (DoD). This program would train Mexican military forces to stop the transporting of illegal drugs across the border.

Senator King commented, “Allowing our military to train Mexican forces in counter-drug operations is a commonsense, cost-effective way to take on the criminal organizations who are responsible for many of America’s tragic drug overdoses.”

“The United States and Mexico must work together to put a stop to the cartel violence and drugs ravaging communities on both sides of our shared border,” said Senator Cornyn. “This bill would equip Mexican military forces with the training they need to help them confront murderous cartels and keep our countries safe and secure.”

Senator King stated, “Every day, families across our country lose loved ones to the devastating epidemic of illegal drugs. This is an urgent crisis that needs to be addressed from every possible angle – especially by stopping drugs before they enter the country.”

