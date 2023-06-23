Changes Coming for the Aroostook Centre Mall - Dana Cassidy Talks About Future Plans

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Changes are coming to the Aroostook Centre Mall…this according to the new owner. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard sat down with him to learn more about his vision

Dana Cassidy, the new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall, says: “I’m doing, in essence, but probably should have been done 20 years ago.”

Cassidy adds he has a new direction for the space.

“What my plan is and has been is perpetual traffic. Okay, perpetual traffic is a laundromat and a convenience store.”

One of Cassidy’s ideas for perpetual traffic includes a state-of-the-art trampoline park in the old Sears Store.

“Arcade counters, and if you just want to walk through, you can walk right through and go right out the back door. Okay, but if you want to walk through and there are so many events here, there’s going to be 12 or 13 things that you can do, from zipline to free play to basketball, dodgeball, and interactive TV.”

Other ideas Cassidy has planned include a laundromat, a 24/7 gym, and affordable senior housing. He says work will begin shortly on these projects and expects most of the work on the trampoline park to be done in 12-18 months. Aside from perpetual traffic, Cassidy also has plans to interconnect more of the mall.

“And I’ve always thought that Dollar Tree had a back door into the mall. Okay, Harbor Freight had a back door into the end of the center. Then we’ve got innovation, okay? We’re going to interact with other businesses, and when someone comes in to get their nails done, their wife, kid, or whatever can run up here and walk. So what I did was I worked with my son and we made some lanes and made some lanes so that everyone could interact.”

Cassidy says he likely won’t see a return on his investment in his lifetime but says he isn’t in it for the money.

“If I build it, it’s in my facility. I’m not going to prevail, but if I ever get this going, someone certainly will. Okay, someone would be the city.”

