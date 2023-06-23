County hospitals recognized for tobacco-free achievements

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Three County hospitals have been recognized for their tobacco-free campuses. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital and Houlton Regional Hospital each received a platinum level award through the 2023 Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program for advancing smoke and tobacco-free policies and lifestyles. Cary Medical Center received a gold level award.

Dawn Roberts, the Community Health Coordinator at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, says, “We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts. Hospitals should be health and wellness role models in our community, so it’s important for us to set an example around reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.”

In addition to their platinum award, AR Gould’s smoking cessation facilitator, RN Jennifer Bartlett, received an Individual Gold Star Champions Award. She was the only person in the state to receive this award.

Bartlett has partnered with other staff from within AR Gould as well as the Aroostook County Action Program, Presque Isle High School Adult Education, and local businesses to achieve this. Regarding Bartlett, Roberts commented, “Jennifer does a lot of work to advertise her smoking cessation services. She holds informational tables and events during the Great American Smoke Out each November, and she participates in local community health fairs. She truly cares about helping people to kick the nicotine habit. Currently she is working with the system philanthropy office to obtain a grant from the Maine Cancer Society so that she can help even more patients. We’re proud to have Jennifer as part of our team.”

*WAGM has reached out to Northern Maine Medical Center about receiving this award but has not yet been given a comment.

