A Farewell to WAGM Morning Show Director Stew

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Today is a difficult one because we have to say goodbye to a member of our morning show family Stew Legasse.

He’s leaving the morning show and moving onto another department here at WAGM working alongside our engineer Brett. Stew has been a constant being the director for the morning show the last five years, but he’s more than that he’s a good friend and an amazing person to be around. We are sad to see him leave the morning show, but we are excited to see what lies ahead for him working as one of our engineers.

Welcome Travis (WAGM)

And we are so excited to welcome our new director Travis to the morning show family.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.