A Farewell to WAGM Morning Show Director Stew

Farewell to WAGM Morning Show Director Stew
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Today is a difficult one because we have to say goodbye to a member of our morning show family Stew Legasse.

He’s leaving the morning show and moving onto another department here at WAGM working alongside our engineer Brett. Stew has been a constant being the director for the morning show the last five years, but he’s more than that he’s a good friend and an amazing person to be around. We are sad to see him leave the morning show, but we are excited to see what lies ahead for him working as one of our engineers.

Welcome Travis
Welcome Travis(WAGM)

And we are so excited to welcome our new director Travis to the morning show family.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Cassidy , The New Owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall Bought By Local Developer - Dana Cassidy Talks About The Process of Purchasing The Mall
.
Former Bangor Resident Sentenced to 7+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Kimberly Hardy
State Police Looking For Missing Monticello Woman
Solar Eclipse
Presque Isle prepares for 2024 eclipse
Eclipse 2024
Houlton expects up to 40,000 tourists for the 2024 eclipse

Latest News

Farewell to Stew
Farewell to Stew
Loring 1994
Throwback Thursday: On the Final Day Before Closure, Loring Looks At What Future May Hold
Loring 1994
Throwback: Loring Closes, Looks to Future
Caribou Garden
Free gardening program in Caribou begins this week