Free gardening program in Caribou begins this week

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A free raised bed gardening program is running this summer in Caribou.

This program, put on by the Caribou Parks and Rec and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will provide kids and families with hands-on gardening and nutrition education throughout the growing and harvesting season. The program teaches people to try new, healthy foods so they can develop a sustainable, nutritious lifestyle.

Laurie Colton, the Community Development Associate for the UMaine Cooperative Extension, is helping to run the program. She commented on how important the program is for kids learning about food health. She said, “I’ve actually watched kids pull food off of the plant and eat it right here at the garden, and they’re willing to try and sample. So when kids are young it’s real important that we teach them about trying new foods and by offering that to them the more we offer healthy foods and different foods to children the more likely they are to grow up being willing to eat healthy nutritious foods.”

All materials and classes are free to those who sign up, allowing families who don’t have access to space or tools to still reap the benefits of a garden. Although the class is currently full, it will provide garden access to four families in the community who will each have access to their own garden bed.

