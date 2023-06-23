Police warn about Facebook scams

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - A recent Facebook scam that received over 200 shares from people in the Houlton area shows how easy it is for scammers to access your accounts.

Scammers are creating fraudulent posts of “missing persons” that are not actually missing. The scammers will put a location and name alongside the photo, causing community members to repost in the attempt to raise awareness. However, these scams can lead to user’s accounts being blocked or restricted.

Sergeant Chad Cochran provides some precautions people can take to avoid these scams. He commented, “I think the best thing to do is look at the source. Usually if it’s a missing person or an important case it will come from a law enforcement agency or a reliable news source. In an actual case of a missing person law enforcement’s really fast acting to get that up there and out to the public.”

A few additional precautions users can take to avoid these scams include checking commenting ability. If comments are turned off it may be a sign that the post is fraud. Finally, if users are still unsure, they can reverse image search the photo posted. Doing so may reveal that the post has already been used in scams previously.

Moreover, Sergeant Cochran warns against Facebook Marketplace scams that have been rising in popularity here in the County. These scams often seek out personal and payment information. “We just ask people to check the persons profile, how long they’ve had the profile, to check the validity of it before they actually commit to sending any personal information or any documentation,” Sergeant Cochran said. “People act like they’re selling items on other people’s behalf, saying that it’s a family member when maybe they live across country, and they’re using local residents’ names so people will believe it.”

It is advised that users post responsibly and double check the information to protect their own account.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.