Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Return for the Weekend; Extended Period of Showers Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had another wonderful day stepping outside with plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures were mild across the county today, with many spots reaching the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. We’ll see some relief from the heat tomorrow, but that will come at the risk for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. We’ve still been dealing with smoke and haze from the wildfires in parts of Quebec. The smoke is expected to be less impactful tomorrow as southwesterly winds help to bring cleaner air into the region. That won’t last long however, as the wildfires continue to burn, smoke will continue to be concern for us since we’re downwind from the fires with our most common wind direction.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure beginning to push northward this evening. This low is expected to push to the north over the weekend, and then stall out and have another primary area of low pressure develop off to our west next week. This will keep rain shower chances in the forecast through much of next work week, before the blocking pattern is finally broken towards the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots across the county. Southwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours. That combined with some cloud cover will help to keep temperatures a bit warmer than what we saw last night.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow now looks like it could start off with more sunshine than cloud cover. This could mean nice weather for the first half of the day tomorrow. Cloud cover is expected to increase by the afternoon hours, resulting in showers and thunderstorms working through during the afternoon and evening. A stronger line of showers and storms looks possible to develop tomorrow night, with shower chances possibly lasting into Sunday morning. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. We’re not looking at anything severe across the board, but an isolated storm could be on the stronger side. High temperatures tomorrow will once again be on the mild side, making it into the lower to mid-80s for most spots by the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be light for most of the day; however winds could be gusty in any downpours that we see.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend shows muggy air staying in the forecast for most of the weekend. By Sunday night dew points are expected to fall back a bit. I don’t think dew points completely feel comfortable during the day Monday, but it will feel like more of a relief compared to Tuesday when dew points are expected to climb once again.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Sunday could start off with some shower chances during the morning hours, leaving us with more shower chances going into the afternoon. Some of the showers during the afternoon hours could be on the stronger side, with showers eventually tapering off by Sunday evening. Some brief dry time is expected Sunday night, before cloud cover and shower chances return going into Monday. The storm prediction center also has everyone across the county under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day Sunday. Once again, the chance of an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, but the chances of that right now look to be on the lower side.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re looking at a decent amount of rain with this system between now and next Friday. Rainfall totals between an inch and a quarter, to as much as an inch and a half encompass much of the county. Places downstate have been seeing rainfall totals increase all week long, which means we might see the same going into next week. Get ready for a good soaking rain, the good news of course being all this falls over the span of a week.

WPC Rainfall Potential (Now - Next Friday) (WAGM-TV)

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great weekend!

