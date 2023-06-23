Thrill of the Hill Preview

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Houlton , Maine (WAGM) - The Thrill of the HIll is this weekend in Houlton. The Annual Soapbox Derby will be held bright and early tomorrow morning. The event has been a shiretown staple for years.

Andy Mooers:” It’s pretty important because it is the only race in the entire state of Maine. One time there were five locals in Rumford, South Portland, Brewer Houlton and Camden. What happened was they didn’t build a hill and we built a hill. This hill is modeled after the one in Akron.”

This was inspection day as the youngsters and their parents and other supporters put the finishing touches on the cards as they prepare to compete. William Schwenk and his father are here from Freeport to compete.

(William Schwenk):” I am really excited because this is my second year. I am hoping to do better than last year. Overall,I am really excited because overall there are more racers this year.”

This year nearly 40 cars will be competing, organizers are hoping to increase the numbers in the future and move it closer to the numbers they had in the late 90′s

Mooers:” We had the largest race in the country five years in a row. From 1997 for the next five years we had 200 cars and 66 workers. We had cars from Millinocket to Fort Kent.”

This is Schwenk’s second year, and he explains the feeling he has when the car starts rolling down the hill

Schwenk:” It’s exhilarating and really fun. When you are doing down it just feels like all your life, it just feels so fun. It’s kind of going sledding, but ten times faster.”

