Throwback Thursday: On the Final Day Before Closure, Loring Looks At What Future May Hold

LORING AFB, Maine (WAGM) - Loring Air Force Base has seen a number of revitalization pushes since it’s closure in 1994. Leading up to the closure there were a number of efforts made to Save The Base. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

The 1991 The Base Realignment and Closure Commission sealed the fate of Loring Air Force Base, and gave both air force and local officials time to plan on the future of the facility. WAGM Reporter ED WALSH Learned more about what plans were put in place for the future of the base.

Initially when the announcement was made a couple of years ago, we had thought that it was going to devastate the local economies and Aroostook County, but we’re seeing that the community has come together and become working very closely together.

Ed Walsh: When the gate finally closes at Loring, all that the Air Force will have left behind is a number of vacant buildings. But those buildings won’t be empty for very long. Already Loring is slated to house two federal programs: a Defense Finance and Accounting Center and a Job Corps site.

John McCormick: We’ve had a chance to do some things and get our roar in the water for some of the federal facilities that are coming up here. I think we’re reasonably well ahead compared to other bases. I think we’re in reasonably good shape.

Ed Walsh: John McCormick, heading one of the first groups to look at the reuse of the base, the Loring Readjustment Committee, was instrumental in identifying which areas of the base were ripe for development and what had to be done to prepare the base for new tenants. McCormick says finding new industry for the base isn’t going to be an easy job or happen overnight, but the location of a DFAS and a Job Corps program at the base gives local officials something to expand on.

I’m sure that the DFAS and Job Corps are the only foundations, the first anchor stores in the mall, so to speak, and from there, we’ve got something to build on. We’re very grateful to have that to build on. It’s taking a lot of pressure off us.

John McCormick: It’s probably hard for those folks that run a local business right now. We’re at the bottom of the barrel. The base is closed, everyone’s left, the new folks have not yet come in, and it’s probably, if they can just hang on, everyone can hang on. I think come the spring, we’ll begin to get some new enthusiasm and see some things happening.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.