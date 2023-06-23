Young Athletes Showcase Skills at Fort Fairfield’s Pitch Hit & Run Event

Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - Young athletes got a chance to showcase their skills in Fort Fairfield at the Pitch, Hit & Run event, The official skills competition of Major League Baseball. NewsSource 8′s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Under the radiant Friday sun, the Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Complex buzzed with excitement as children between the ages of 7 and 14 displayed their pitching, hitting, and running talents in the annual MLB Pitch Hit & Run event. This competition encompassed both baseball and softball, allowing participants to compete for top honors in their respective age groups and genders. According to Doug Sharpe, the Fort Fairfield Parks and Recreation Director, emphasized the importance of key elements for achieving success in the event.

Doug Sharpe:” I think mostly just accuracy. Consistency is a big part in this competition. If you can be accurate, consistent and obviously fast, you have a good chance to compete in nationals”.

Participants in the Pitch Hit and Run event shared their favorite and most enjoyable parts of the experience.

Hunter Plourde:” Like running too Because, if you hit if you hit the ball, you got to run

Peyton Poitras:” Pitching, because I pitch a lot for my team. I’m good at pitching. I like just like pitching

Christian Nadeau:” Probably running because I love running, and I just had a track meet and I did pretty good on that So, I like running now.

Engaging in the event fostered a tremendous boost in confidence, igniting the motivation to enhance skills and achieve triumph in their respective sports.

Timothy Danse Jr. :” Probably with Confidence knowing that i can still do the things i do anywhere else without worrying about people, like going off a fast pitchers”.

Jayden Hersey:” I can like get faster at running with running and it could like help me with like hitting and pitching”.

Liam Clayton:” A lot actually, because when I was batting, I actually got very surprised how my score was when I was running. I got pretty surprised about that too, because I’m not usually that fast pitching. I got the bullseye, so I’m glad about that.

Regardless of the outcome, participants cherished the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful day outdoors. This event not only serves as valuable practice but also propels players towards their aspirations of reaching the next level.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

