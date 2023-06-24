Bill that would change Maine’s Abortion laws to be taken up by Senate early next week.

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:18 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - It was a long day and full calendar for the Maine Senate on Friday as they strived to finish their current legislative session. around 9:43pm the Senate adjourned, despite having several bills unfinished including LD 1619, a bill that would change Maine’s Abortion laws. Before adjourning, Senate President Troy Jackson said the Senate would return with what would likely be a full day’s work “Early Next week...Likely Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday”

