Follow-Up Friday : Loring Air Museum rallying support to expand into historic Arch Hangar

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - Nearly 30 years after the closure of the Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, the Loring Air Museum hopes to reclaim a piece of its history for the public eye. The group is looking to make the 107,000-square-foot Arch Hangar the new home of the museum. The hangar is the oldest building on the base and one of two of its kind in the world.

“They’ve had 30 years to repurpose this building, and here it sits vacant,” Loring Air Museum Vice President Matt Cole said. “Now it’s our time.”

They plan on relocating the existing Loring Air Musuem to an existing facility within the hangar, while using the rest of the vast space to house a B-52 bomber and two KC-135 tankers.

“These will be on display for anybody and everybody in the state to see,” Cole said. “There is no B-52 in Maine for static display, I think the closest one is in New York state. So, this Northeast region would have a treat if we could acquire this and have these static displays here.”

The property is currently owned by the state of Maine and managed by the Loring Development Authority, but a bill put forth by senate president Troy Jackson is looking to change that.

L.D. 1998, which was introduced in May and will come before a vote in the next legislative session, lays out the transfer of the hanger to the museum. The bill has garnered bipartisan support from not only Jackson, but also representatives Tim Guerrette and Mark Babin and U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

Cuppy Johndro, museum secretary, “We’re lucky enough that Suan Collins sent an email to me yesterday saying that she is backing us,” Loring Air Museum Secretary Cuppy Johndro said. “And as a 501(c)(3), we’re lucky enough to get the grant money to do this, and I think that grant money will come quickly once it comes.”

With the help of grant money, Cole and Johndro hope to completely revamp the hangar, which is desperately in need of repair, starting within the next year.

“If it gets transferred to us, we’ll get it on the registry, that’ll open up all the doors for all the federal money to repair the roof, the roof is leaking,” Cole said. “We’ll be able to repaint the two ends, fix the glass on the doors, extract the pigeons that are flying around in here.”

The group believes a museum of this size could bring enormous economic benefit to the area.

“We have people that come here, they come from far away,” Johndro said. “They’re in hotels rooms, they’re getting gas, they’re buying stuff, they’re eating out in restaurants, we bring a lot. We have approximately 10 thousand people that have been here, we’ve had three of four thousand just sign into the museum. We could have more, but we don’t have the room.”

The acquisition of this hangar is the next step in a project that began in 2005, one that museum officials hope will help put Limestone back on the map.

“We’re here to stay, we’re here to grow. And we as the voice of Maine are not going to let this building fall in,” Cole. “We are the quickest fix for this troubled building, this historic building, and we plan on moving forward on all accounts on the acquisitions of this.”

“We want to preserve a piece of this for everybody to come see,” Johndro said. “And we’re free, that’s the best part about it.”

