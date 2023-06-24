Police Looking for Additional Suspect in Storage Unit Thefts, Asks Public for Help

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to a reported burglary and theft at a self-storage unit on the Cheney Grove Road in Fort Fairfield. Officers responded and met with the victim of the theft and began an investigation into the incident. A large number of tools were stolen from the storage unit with an estimated value of over $10,000.00. Officers conducted interviews, collected physical evidence and canvassed the area for witness information and suspects were developed in the case by the investigating officers.

On May 2, 2023, Fort Fairfield Police Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for an apartment on Blake Street in Presque Isle. Upon searching the residence, items from the self-storge unit burglary were recovered, seized and returned to Fort Fairfield. Later in the day, Officers made contact with Michael Deveau (37) of Presque Isle. Deveau was arrested for Burglary and Theft by Unauthorized taking or transfer. Deveau posted a $10,000.00 unsecured bail and was released. Deveau is scheduled to appear in the Presque Isle Unified Court on July 12, 2023.

The investigation has continued since May 2 and the Fort Fairfield Police are actively seeking Richard (Richie) Gilman (30) of Presque Isle and Millinocket in connection with this case. If you have any information on Gilman’s whereabouts, please call your local law-enforcement with information. You may also contact the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477(TIPS) or text 207-538- 8477(TIPS). You do not need to leave your name.

WAGM Reached out to the Fort Fairfield Police Department for a photo of Gilman, but has not yet received a response.

