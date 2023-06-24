‘Stark Increase’ of OUI Arrests in Fort Fairfield, says Police Chief

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Fort Fairfield Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield on a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon investigation into the stop, Officers determined that a passenger, Brianna Berry (30) of Van Buren was in violation of her bail conditions by not being at her residence after her court ordered curfew. A Border Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 was called to the scene and indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search yielded Fentanyl powder located among Berry’s personal items. Berry was placed under arrest and charged with violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Berry was transported to the Caribou Police Dept. for holding and later transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Berry was previously charged in March for possession of Fentanyl in Caribou.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to assist the U.S. Border Patrol on the Houlton Road in Fort Fairfield. Border Patrol Agents had a vehicle detained and asked for police response. Fort Fairfield Police Officers responded and made contact with Taylor Boxwell (27) of Presque Isle. Upon investigation, Boxwell was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs with priors, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Boxwell was transported to the Caribou Police Department for holding. During the stop, Officers identified Tyler Maynard (34) of Presque Isle as a passenger. Maynard originally gave a false name to the Border Patrol Agents and Police Officers on scene. Maynard was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unsworn falsification, violation of conditions of release along with other unrelated warrants for his arrest. Maynard was transported to the Caribou Police Department for holding.

Since mid-May, Fort Fairfield Police Officers have made 9 arrests of drivers who have been under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other impairing substances. This is a stark increase in these types of offenses and we encourage everyone to designate a driver

