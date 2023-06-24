‘Stark Increase’ of OUI Arrests in Fort Fairfield, says Police Chief

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Fort Fairfield Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield on a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon investigation into the stop, Officers determined that a passenger, Brianna Berry (30) of Van Buren was in violation of her bail conditions by not being at her residence after her court ordered curfew. A Border Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 was called to the scene and indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search yielded Fentanyl powder located among Berry’s personal items. Berry was placed under arrest and charged with violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Berry was transported to the Caribou Police Dept. for holding and later transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Berry was previously charged in March for possession of Fentanyl in Caribou.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to assist the U.S. Border Patrol on the Houlton Road in Fort Fairfield. Border Patrol Agents had a vehicle detained and asked for police response. Fort Fairfield Police Officers responded and made contact with Taylor Boxwell (27) of Presque Isle. Upon investigation, Boxwell was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs with priors, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Boxwell was transported to the Caribou Police Department for holding. During the stop, Officers identified Tyler Maynard (34) of Presque Isle as a passenger. Maynard originally gave a false name to the Border Patrol Agents and Police Officers on scene. Maynard was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unsworn falsification, violation of conditions of release along with other unrelated warrants for his arrest. Maynard was transported to the Caribou Police Department for holding.

Since mid-May, Fort Fairfield Police Officers have made 9 arrests of drivers who have been under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other impairing substances. This is a stark increase in these types of offenses and we encourage everyone to designate a driver

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Cassidy , The New Owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall Bought By Local Developer - Dana Cassidy Talks About The Process of Purchasing The Mall
AROOSTOOK CENTRE MALL
Changes Coming for the Aroostook Centre Mall - Dana Cassidy Talks About Future Plans
Scam
Police warn about Facebook scams
Farewell to Stew
A Farewell to WAGM Morning Show Director Stew
Loring 1994
Throwback Thursday: On the Final Day Before Closure, Loring Looks At What Future May Hold

Latest News

Fort Fairfield Police Department
Police Looking for Additional Suspect in Storage Unit Thefts, Asks Public for Help
Maine State House
Bill that would change Maine’s Abortion laws to be taken up by Senate early next week.
AROOSTOOK CENTRE MALL
Changes Coming for the Aroostook Centre Mall - Dana Cassidy Talks About Future Plans
Soap Box Derby