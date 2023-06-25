Air Quality Alerts for the County

Air Quality Alerts have been issued for the county
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good afternoon everyone. It’s been quite a smoky scene stepping out the door this morning and afternoon because of the smoke from the wildfires in Quebec traveling to the county. The National Weather Service has placed the entire region into an air quality alert through 11 o’ clock this evening. With that in mind, you will want to limit your time outdoors this afternoon and evening. Looking at our air quality index, we are into the unhealthy level.

Going hour by hour for you, smoke will likely stick around throughout the course of the afternoon and stay pretty thick. That will likely remain the case as we go into the early morning hours of tomorrow. That being said you will continue to notice a haze in the skies in time for the morning commute. I’m not expecting the threat for thick smoke to diminish until we get further into the afternoon tomorrow. It’s more than likely we will see the air quality alert be extended.

Have a great day and stay safe out there!

