A Gloomy Work Week Ahead with Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Remaining in the Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We’ve got a gloomy pattern ahead after the shower and thunderstorms that moved through over the weekend. Today ended up being more of a cloudy day, especially the further south you were in the county. High temperatures reflected this, only making it into the lower 60s there. Places further north were able to warm up a bit more. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s, and even a few lower 70s by the early to midafternoon. Warmer temperatures are on the way for everyone tomorrow, mainly due to a shift in wind direction by the afternoon.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure spinning back over the great lakes. This area of low pressure will eventually transfer its energy to another low-pressure system developing over the state. This will result in shower and thunderstorm chances remaining in the forecast for much of the work week, and even into the weekend as additional areas of low pressure develop and move into the region from the west. This will result in shower and thunderstorm chances remaining in the forecast much of this week into the weekend, however it won’t be a complete washout.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend forecast illustrates nicely the increase in humidity we’ll see overnight tonight going into tomorrow. While tomorrow will be another cool day in terms of temperatures, the humidity will be most noticeable during the day. We’re not expecting much relief from the muggy air anytime soon, with muggy air lasting into the weekend.

Dew Point Trend (Next 4 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows some dry hours later this evening once shower chances taper off. More showers are possible going into tomorrow, with showers and downpours moving in just after sunrise over southern and central parts of the county. Low temperatures tonight only fall back a few degrees from where temperatures are right now. Lows are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most places. Winds are expected to pick up out of the southeast during the overnight hours and continue to be gusty at times going into Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The chance of shower will continue going into the day tomorrow. The best chance for showers appears to be during the morning hours, with shower chances diminishing by the afternoon. The shower threat will still be there during the afternoon hours; however, it won’t be as widespread as what we see during the morning hours. Another cloudy night is expected tomorrow night with isolated to scattered shower chances. Eventually shower chances increase later this week, along with chances for thunderstorms going into Wednesday. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. The risk for severe weather is low. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the lower 70s for everyone by the afternoon. Southeasterly winds continue to be gusty during the afternoon hours, resulting in slightly warmer air funneling into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The WPC rainfall forecast over the next 7 days is keeping us under the potential of seeing another inch and a quarter, to as much as an inch and a half worth of rain between now and next Monday. Looking downstate, some totals could exceed two inches of rain by next Monday. The good news is that most of the rainfall is spread out over the week versus during a day or two, which will give the ground some more time to absorb what has already fallen.

WPC Rainfall Potential (Now - Next Monday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening, and stay dry!

