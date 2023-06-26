Hazy Skies to Start, Shower Chances Return this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Viewer Photo (WAGM)

Good morning everyone. We’ve seen quite a bit of smoke within the past 24 hours and it even prompted some air quality warnings into the region limiting visibility at times. You could even smell the smoke in the air including in Perham where it was even hard to see the sun setting. I am expecting the smoke to stick around this morning, but the threat for thick smoke will likely diminish as we go into the afternoon.

Smoky Skies (WAGM)

Looking at where we stand now, areas north of Washington county are continuing to deal with thicker smoke this morning. Even though air quality warnings have expired, you will want to limit your time outdoors especially those with respiratory conditions. Going hour by hour for you with the smoke, we slowly start to see the thicker smoke lift to the north going into the lunchtime hours. By the evening commute the smoke will lift all the way northward.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have a stationary front sitting to our south this morning and that will keep rain showers in the forecast throughout the week. I’m not expecting every day to be a washout, but many days will be spent with chances for isolated or scattered showers. Temperatures have started off on the warmer side this morning into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, we stay mainly dry through the morning hours and into the early afternoon. I think any rain showers we do see will stay fairly scattered in nature resulting in very light accumulations overall. Shower chances stick around for the evening commute as well so you may need the umbrella and the rain jacket handy. I am expecting a brief lull in the activity overnight with some chances for isolated showers, but it’s likely we will be waking up to some showers again tomorrow morning. The good news is we won’t be waking up to any hazy skies because of the rain showers diminishing that threat for smoke. Because cloud cover sticks around overnight lows will only fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Shower chances continue tomorrow throughout the day keeping our highs slightly below average into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a similar setup to what we will be expecting today only we will see chances for showers in the morning. Any showers we do see will likely once again not amount to much.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.