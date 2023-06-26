Maine State Police Arrest Monticello Man for the death of Missing Monticello Woman

Kimberly Hardy
Kimberly Hardy(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - On Monday, June 26, 2023 at approximately 3:45 am, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the Maine State Police Tactical Team arrested 39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg at his School Street home in Monticello for the murder of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy of Monticello. The two lived together at the School Street home.  Hardy was reported missing on Sunday, June 18, 2023 by her mother. She had not been seen or heard from since Friday, June 16, 2023.  Maine State Police Troop F, Computer Crimes Unit, Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North have been searching for Hardy since she was reported missing.  The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in a wooded area.  Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes. The body will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and confirm identity. Schnackenberg is expected to make his initial appearance today at 11:30 AM.

WAGM will continue to follow this story

