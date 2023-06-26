Medical Monday: Botox

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Botox can be used for both medical and cosmetic reasons. Vanessa Symonick spoke to a doctor to discuss the most common uses for Botox and some of the risks associated with the injection in this week’s Medical Monday.

Dr. David Gast: “Botox is a shortened name for Botulinum toxin. It’s a toxin that comes from a bacteria that causes botulism.”

David Gast is a doctor who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation at AR Gould and discusses Botox and some of the risks associated with it.

Gast: “The whole purpose of this is to weaken the way the muscles work. What these manufacturers have done is concentrated just the toxin, no bacteria”.

He says Botox can be used for a variety of medical conditions from children with cerebral palsy to adults who have recently had a stroke.

Gast: “This comes in handy especially for things like wry neck or Torticollis. People who’ve had strokes or children with cerebral palsy. They can get some relief from their hand or leg being bent or not being able to straighten because their muscles are so tight”.

Botox can also be used for cosmetic reasons.

Gast: “There is Botox for cosmetic purposes. That is how they discovered or thought to use Botox for headaches. They had people coming in for cosmetic Botox and they realized that hey my migraines are a lot better”.

But he also says there can be some risks associated with receiving Botox especially in cases where it has been used multiple times within a certain time period.

Gast: “If you get the Botox too often within 90 days, that basically has the toxin in your system persistently. You never get enough period where the toxins cleared out. You can start to develop antibodies to the Botox.”

In addition to the potential for developing antibodies, he says you can also develop a droopy eyelid or having trouble keeping your eyes open. In some cases, patients can also develop bleeding at the injection site which can lead to infections. He says being referred for an injection does depend on the condition a patient may have, but it mainly starts with visiting your primary care provider. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

