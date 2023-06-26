Small Business Explosion in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

COVID-19 brought mandatory closures and periods of isolation, halting some people’s dreams or goals. For Aroostook County entrepreneurs, it gave them time to think about their passions and community needs. Although the pandemic slowed life down for many, it didn’t slow down the growth of small businesses in Aroostook County. Dan Humphrey, the business advisor at Northern Maine Development Commission says, “I wouldn’t call it an increase I’d call it an explosion. The entrepreneurial spirit in our County is alive and well.”

“Open” signs line Presque Isle’s downtown, while Facebook algorithms are helping people find small businesses off the beaten path. LaNiece Sirois, the Executive Director for the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce says she has seen a change in what is inspiring people to open new small businesses. “There has been a surge of growth in really small business. I am starting to see a trend with friends and or family getting together to open a small business so it’s just two to three people running it, and I’m noticing there some a lot of spouses getting together and opening a business and doing it together, it’s fantastic, it’s really exciting to see. I think during covid people had time to think through what their like dream was and decide, “You know what now it’s a good time to do it” so there are a lot of happy people out there having that chance to be able to live what has always been kinda filed in the back of their mind for so long.”

This was the case for Minyi Shaw who lives in Presque Isle with her family. Shaw told WAGM-TV why she decided to open a small restaurant, “We always wanted to open a little restaurant it so happens the diner closed last year and we were thinking this is a good opportunity.” Shaw opened her small restaurant “Wok and Roll” earlier this month. She understands how much work it takes to run a small business, and with concerns about the difficulty of finding employees she says she will keep her business small, running it as a family business, keeping it in the same tradition as the Mapleton Diner. Shaw is excited about her new venture and is ready to provide new culinary experience, “I do have a lot of ideas a lot of recipes I want to share with the people like more traditional Chinese food.”

In the backwoods of Caribou John Karst opened a pet supply retail shop in memory of his father. Karst wanted to gain some flexibility after a series of medical issues he leaped to run his own business. Karst told WAGM-TV his inspiration, “Emery’s Outpost came my father years ago out on his camp that he had for years he wanted to start a shop like this. I want it to be a resource for the community.”

Sirois says small businesses are essential to Aroostook County’s economy, “99% of business in Maine all over Maine is small. Small businesses is what drives us. It is our economy.” With the pandemic officially behind us, small businesses in Aroostook County are optimistic about their future, excited to share and provide something special to their communities. Belen Dougherty News Source 8

