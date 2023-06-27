A Dreary Stretch of Weather Ahead, Thunderstorm Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had some rain showers move through the region overnight. A lot of the activity has stayed light this morning with isolated showers developing.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have an interesting weather setup this morning with a stalled front sitting just to our south, but we also have a stronger system on our doorstep to the west over the Great Lakes region. That system has been transferring it’s energy over to the stalled out low keeping shower chances in the forecast throughout the work week and into the weekend. It will even provide some chances for isolated thunderstorms. Not every day is expected to be a washout, so there will be some breaks likely in the shower activity.

Dew Points (WAGM)

It’s feeling a bit humid as you step out the door this morning with dewpoints sitting into the middle to upper 50s. That is right where our temperatures have been sitting this morning as well and because of that there will be some patchy areas of fog. We also have the presence of moisture in the atmosphere. Humidity levels will continue to rise throughout the week and that’s what will help to provide some fuel for chances for thunderstorms.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

While humidity sticks around, we will continue to see our temperatures land slightly below average into the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover remains into the region throughout the day. Pop up showers are likely throughout the morning mainly closer to the lunchtime hours. Because of how scattered the activity will be, it will result in very light rainfall accumulations. Scattered showers continue into the evening commute. This is when I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a rumble of thunder. You will want to head indoors if you do hear any rumbles of thunder nearby. We see more of a lull in the showers overnight with some areas of patchy fog developing. Because we have cloud cover this evening, lows will only fall back into the low to middle 60s.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

We have a better chance at increasing our temperatures tomorrow into the low to middle 70s. The storm prediction center does have us in a general risk for thunderstorms, but I do think the risk for severe weather will be low. Any thunderstorms we do see will likely be centered towards the afternoon and evening hours. The rest of the daytime we will see scattered showers developing.

For more on this morning’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.