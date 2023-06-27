Fort Fairfield Wants Feedback On Recommendations For Town Government

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Fort Fairfield is seeking feedback on recommendations to strengthen their town government. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard sat down with Interim Town Manager Dan Foster and has the story.

“It’s just to air out the frustration and the bewilderment that people were feeling like “How could this ever have happened?”

Fort Fairfield Interim Town Manager Dan Foster explains the idea of the Community Empowerment Project. 23 individuals with various stakes in the community held discussions regarding the effectiveness of government and the value of transparency and open communication, along with recommendations on how to better the town going forward.

“We’ve had some great input from citizens who were involved at various stages throughout the last couple of years, from department heads who actually lived it and from counselor who really want to do the right thing”

Among some of the recommendations proposed include an additional period of public comment during Town Council Meetings, amending the town charter to require a supermajority vote for specific situations, the formation of a Budget Advisory Committee, as well as adding a probationary period into the Town Manager Contract. Foster says the goal of these recommendations is to prevent the town from facing financial challenges in the future.

“I think that some of the recommendations that ultimately will be going to the council will hopefully preclude that from happening again. We need a council that certainly needs to be more engaged, has a better understanding of the process.”

Residents have until June 30th to submit their comments, which can be done online or in person at the Town office or Library.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

For More Information Regarding the recommendations please visit:

https://fortfairfield.org/images/pdf/Community-Empowerment-Project-Feedback.pdf

To provide feedback on the recommendations:

https://forms.gle/1NKDyqSbv45MVDE1A

