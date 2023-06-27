Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians hosts annual Health Fair

By Isaac Potter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Maine Soap Derby wasn’t the only event going on in Houlton this past Saturday.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians hosted their annual Health Fair at the Maliseet Community Center. Many came out to check out the booths that included Health and Dental Screenings, Kids Activities, Education Information, Healthy Snacks, and more. Michelle Barrows, the Health Center Director, says the fair was all about bringing the community together.

Michelle Barrows, Health Center Director, says “It’s important for people to get health screenings, and it’s also important to bring people together on a community level. They get to actually see the people who are providing services and connect with them. And when we do the screenings here, we also are able to bring them back to the Health center if they have abnormal screenings, get them followed up, make sure everything is going the way it should for their health care.

This was the first time the event was held since the beginning of the pandemic.

