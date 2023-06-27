Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

