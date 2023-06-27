More Showers Expected Tonight, with Another Round of Showers and Storms Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After more rain showers moved through the county today, we’ve continued to add to our rainfall totals for the month. So fair this month of June we’ve seen just over 3 inches of rainfall with storm systems working through the region. We’ll see more chances for showers through the rest of the month of June, meaning we’ll end up with more days seeing some rainfall versus no rain at all. Temperatures have also reflected the above average rainfall, with more below average temperatures having been seen this month. Temperatures are expected to warm up over the next few days, resulting in nicer feeling days, especially by the afternoon.

A Summary of June (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure continuing to sit and spin off to our west, keeping our weather pattern unsettled for the foreseeable future. By the time we get to Friday, the area of low pressure will pretty much be sitting over us, resulting in less of a chance for thunderstorms, but scattered showers remain in the forecast. The weekend finally brings some changes with more showers and thunderstorms possible during the day Saturday, before steady rain shower chances return for the second half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows some more chances for showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours tonight. Showers eventually taper off after midnight, leaving us with cloudy skies going into Wednesday. Patchy fog will likely develop during the overnight hours, reducing visibility and creating travel impacts between now and tomorrow morning. Fog will burn off during the morning hours tomorrow, leaving us with a better day. Low temperatures tonight will be mild, with lows only falling back into the lower to mid 60s for most places. Southeasterly winds remain gusty at times during the overnight hours, keeping humid air in place going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Some breaks in the clouds are possible tomorrow, mainly mid to late morning, and over northern parts of the county. Cloud cover is expected to return by the afternoon for most spots, leaving us with shower chances moving in from south to north mid to late afternoon. Most of the steadier showers taper off before sunset tomorrow night, leaving the county with cloudy skies once again going into the day tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center once again has us under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. The risk for severe weather remains low with the lack of instability. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s for most spots by the afternoon. Southerly winds remain gusty at times during the afternoon hours, but overall work to keep warm and humid air in place across the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances linger through the rest of the work week. More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

