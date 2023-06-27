Spud Speedway Welcomes New Co-Owners: Investing in Future Growth and Exciting Possibilities

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -Spud Speedway has new ownership. Jim and Michelle Gamage recently acquired 50% ownership of Spud Speedway, investing heavily in renovation projects. NewsSource8′s Jonathon Eigenmann has more on the plans for the speedway.

Jim Gamage:” It all started out with, I’m a snowmobile enthusiast. So, we moved up here, right during COVID, and we saw a need and need to highlight the area.

As the new co-owner of Spud Speedway, Gamage envisions a bright future. He has invested heavily in renovations and improvements, while actively organizing events like Feed the County 150 and The Snowbowl, held in March.

Jim Gamage: “The major improvement would be a grass dragstrip. So it has to be 1500 feet long to bring in the pro stocks series. There’s two lanes. Then there’ll be a 500-foot pulling track that will be beside the grass drag track. Overall, the investment that we’re going to be putting in Spud Speedway, we estimate around 1.5 million. That will include the renovations for the install, for the grass drag track, the pulling track bleachers, lighting, new fencing, and will also include ten tiny home cabins that we’re going to put on site that will be up and ready to rent for the snowmobile season ”.

Gamage believes Spud Speedway is more than a racetrack, attributing its accomplishments to the community and business support. He envisions hosting graduations and creating mountain bike and cross-country skiing trails to broaden its possibilities beyond racing.

Jim Gamage:” It could be a lot of fun, It can be a lot of exciting, It can be year-round. The Ten cabins; We have the ability to put and install snowshoe trails, cross-country ski and trails. And then in the summer, we can do mountain bike trails. So, the opportunity is here, and we want to capture it and have something for everybody in the caribou area to something to do and a place to go and have some fun ”.

At the end of the day, Gamage hopes everyone will leave each event not only with good memories, but a good impression that brings future generations to the events.

Jim Gamage: " Hopefully as those kids grow up, they bring their kids to Spud Speedway and they share those memories and they say, Oh, when we were little, we were out of Spud Speedway, and they were having a monster truck or they had a laser show. Just the possibilities are completely endless.

Renovations and improvements are slated to commence after the conclusion of the 4th annual Feed the County event. During this period, no events will be held until the upcoming Dust Bowl, a significant event scheduled to start on September 14th. The Dust Bowl will feature a variety of activities, including ziplining, snowmobile drag racing, and axe throwing.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource Sports

