Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

The justices by a 6-3 vote rejected the broadest view of a case that could have transformed elections for Congress and president.

North Carolina Republicans had asked the court to leave state legislatures virtually unchecked by their state courts when dealing with federal elections.

But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause. But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review.”

The high court did, though, suggest there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and president.

The practical effect of the decision is minimal in that the North Carolina Supreme Court, under a new Republican majority, already has undone its redistricting ruling.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch would have dismissed the case because of the intervening North Carolina court action.

Another redistricting case from Ohio is pending, if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year’s elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayme Schnackenberg
Maine State Police Arrest Monticello Man for the death of Missing Monticello Woman
loring
Follow-Up Friday : Loring Air Museum rallying support to expand into historic Arch Hangar
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Central Aroostook Chamber
Small Business Explosion in Aroostook County
Fort Fairfield Police Department
Police Looking for Additional Suspect in Storage Unit Thefts, Asks Public for Help

Latest News

Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies
The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case