Cloudy and Dry to Start, Showers and Storms This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had cloud cover stick around overnight last night and that’s why we are off to a warmer start this morning with temperatures into the mid to even upper 60s. We are also still in a humid state this morning with dew points already climbing into the 60s which is why some areas have been dealing with patchy fog.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We are still in a blocked pattern with our weather setup this morning which is why we’ve been stuck in a bit of a dreary pattern the past couple of days. We have a stronger system to our west, but it’s having a tough time advancing further to the east because we have two areas of high pressure on either side of it. This will keep rain showers in the forecast throughout the 8 day and will bring us some chances for isolated rumbles of thunder.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon eventually increase to the low to middle 70s. Going hour by hour for you, the majority of the morning remains dry and cloudy. The leading edge of the first round of showers develops from the south. Initially, the rain showers will stay light in nature before picking up in intensity. Once we get past the lunchtime hours, this will be the best chance for any isolated thunderstorms developing. I’m not expecting any of the thunderstorms we do see to become severe as they will be quick to move through the region. Overnight tonight, most of the area will see rain showers tapering off with the exception of points west who will continue to see some rain shower activity. Because shower activity mainly stays scattered throughout the day, it will result in lighter rainfall accumulations overall. With cloud cover in place, we keep our lows well above average into the low to middle 60s. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some patchy areas of fog developing as well.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Showers and storms will also be likely tomorrow mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again peak in the low to middle 70s. Many of us will be once again waking up to some lighter scattered rain showers, so you will need the rain jacket and the umbrella heading out the door tomorrow.

