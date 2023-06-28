John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Teigen and Legend have welcomed baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate on June 19.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” they wrote of their surrogate. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you.”

Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. She got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate, describing the joy of getting to know her.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen said.

