Maine Governor Janet Mills signed in to law LD 1435-Protection for sex trade survivors.

Governor Janet Mills has signed LD-1435 “An Act to Reduce Commercial Sexual Exploitation.” The legislation initially sponsored by Rep. Lois Reckitt, is intended to decrease sex trafficking by protecting those sold for prostitution, but not their exploiters. Survivors and their allies express the impact of this law.

“Today, I am so proud to live here in Maine,” said Tricia Grant, a survivor of sexual exploitation. “This legislation is firmly rooted in anti-trafficking and acknowledges that arresting and revictimizing people for their own exploitation is not the solution. Rather, holding the exploiters and abusers accountable is the answer.”

“Survivors from around the country – and especially here in the Pine Tree State – are heartened that Maine is leading the way by ending the criminalization of survivors for their own exploitation. At the same time, this pioneering legislation still holds perpetrators accountable for the devastating harm they cause,” said Lauren Hersh, National Director of World Without Exploitation. “In particular, we thank Rep. Lois Reckitt for her tireless advocacy to make this day a reality and Gov. Mills for signing it into law.”

“We thank Gov. Mills for signing this trailblazing legislation that ends the unjust criminalization of Maine’s sex trade survivors for what amounts to acts of survival,” said Yasmin Vafa, Executive Director of Rights4Girls. “This common-sense approach ends unfair punishment and allows survivors the chance to start a new, safer path for themselves and their families. We sincerely hope other states will follow Maine’s lead.”

LD-1435 received bipartisan support in both the Maine House and Senate. Maine now joins Norway, Canada, Israel, Iceland, Ireland, Sweden, and France, who have taken similar legislative approaches to prevent trafficking, while simultaneously supporting victims and survivors.

