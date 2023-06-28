Managing your allergies during the Summer season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Summertime can be a time that triggers allergies for some people. . News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has some ways to manage your summer allergies.

Summer is a time that many people enjoy being outside and enjoying the warm weather. This is also a time that can cause allergies to flare up. The summer time allergies peek in June and July and can continue through September. One of the causes of the allergies occur when trees stop pollinating.

Joshua Wood, PA at Northern Light Health, says “The typical allergens that are the most prominent during that time are your weeds. Most likely it’s ragweed but other types of weeds including tumbleweeds. The other most common allergies at that time are molds, usually because summer tends to also be wetter. So it’s a perfect environment for molds to grow and spread into the air.”

Some common symptoms for allergies are watery eyes, running nose, congestion, and more. Wood says over the counter antihistamines like Claritin and Zyrtec can help relieve the symptoms.

Joshua Wood: “You really want to avoid benadryl unless it’s at night, because it will make you tired. If they the antihistamines don’t work you can take them at the same time as a quartergo steroid such as flonase and you can do that multiple times a day. Some people also get a lot of relief using sterile water/sterile ceiling and flushing out their sinuses using a netting pot.”

Wood says that weather can have an affect on environmental allergies.

Joshua Wood: “That’s the time when weeds and mold are really going to germinate and spore and will be picked up by the wind and spread far and wide. So the best thing to do is to check your local news channels, local allergy websites, and see what they have for local allergy profiles and see if it is safe to go outside.”

Summertime allergies can be annoying. It’s important to be prepared and know the treatments so you can enjoy the summer outdoors with family and friends. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.