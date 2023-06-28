Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Plain City Police Department)
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

According to the Plain City Police Department, a K-9 named Andor has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this month.

Authorities said Andor was diagnosed after his handler first noticed a change in the animal’s behavior during routine training and took him to an animal hospital.

Andor was given an estimate of no more than three months to live, and the veterinarian said it would be best for him to remain active and on duty in whatever capacity he could handle.

Sadly, the 7-year-old German shepherd died about a couple of weeks after his diagnosis.

Andor had been with the Plain City police since March 2018. The department said he helped with multiple searches, drug alerts, arrests and community events.

Police said the team will be holding a funeral service for Andor on Saturday.

